WebCatalogWebCatalog
Big Tall Small

Big Tall Small

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Big Tall Small app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Big Tall Small is a puzzle platform game created by Robert Alvarez. Solve Control multiple characters who must all reach a shared exit. Switch between these characters with different sizes and traits to complete the puzzles in each level. Three friends can solve problems that one or two people can't! Don't forget to share Big Tall Small with your friends!Move - WASD or Arrow keysSwitch - Down, Space or EnterReset - RBack - Esc or BBig Tall Small is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Big Tall Small. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Plactions

Plactions

poki.com

Teleport Jumper

Teleport Jumper

poki.com

Dark Light Swap

Dark Light Swap

poki.com

Resizer

Resizer

poki.com

Blockins

Blockins

poki.com

Jumping Clones

Jumping Clones

poki.com

Platform Countdown

Platform Countdown

poki.com

Ledge Throw

Ledge Throw

poki.com

Return Portal

Return Portal

poki.com

Hop Warp

Hop Warp

poki.com

Jump and Hover

Jump and Hover

poki.com

Chessformer

Chessformer

poki.com