Chessformer is a puzzle game created by Robert Alvarez. Having the best qualities of chess, Chessformer offers a grid-based board game experience using the familiar chess pieces you know and love. These pieces move as expected, but they fall down after moving and can't move again until they have stopped falling. The goal in each level is to capture the opposing king. But don't worry about losing your pieces to the king, who is lazy and never makes a move. Are you ready to be the latest chess prodigy?Move piece - Click on the piece you'd like to move, and then click on one of the dots.Chessformer was created by Robert Alvarez. They have other games on Poki: Resizer, Block Toggle and Isotiles.

Website: poki.com

