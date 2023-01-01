Teleport Jumper
poki.com
Teleport Jumper is a 2D puzzle platformer created by Robert Alvarez. Use a short range teleport to bypass obstacles and reach the exit in each level. Use the teleport key to open up a new box on which you can control where you will respawn. Arrange exactly where you will teleport and choose your steps carefully to complete the level through the portal. Don't forget to share Teleport Jumper with your friends!Move - WASD or Arrow keysTeleport - X, J or SpaceCancel teleport - C or KReset - RBack - Esc or BTeleport Jumper is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other games on Poki: Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer
