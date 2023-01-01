Dark Light Swap is a puzzle platform game about manipulating negative space. You must guide two cube characters named "Light" and "Dark" and help them reach the exit portal through obstacle-filled, maze-like levels. Light can push light walls while Dark can push dark ones. Switch between the two characters, plan your moves carefully, and make sure both characters go through their portal. And don't forget: You can only push the wall if there is space behind to push them! How many levels can you clear in this cleverly-constructed, brilliant puzzle game? Share Dark Light Swap your friends and compare your scores!Dark Light Swap is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Jump and Hover, Plactions, Big Tall Small, Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer

Website: poki.com

