Resizer is a 2D puzzle platformer created by Robert Alvarez. Go through impossible obstacles with the help of the portals that change your size. There are several different sizes needed to overcome the various types of puzzles on each level. Use the objects in the environment to make your job easier: Push boxes, bounce on springs, collect keys, and more! Go big or go home, but make sure you pass through the portal first.Move - WAD or Arrow keysReset - RBack - Esc or BResizer is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other games on Poki: Block Toggle and Isotiles.

Website: poki.com

