Ledge Throw is a puzzle game where you create temporary platforms to hop on, and complete platform puzzles with creative ways. First of all, use the WASD or arrow keys to run and jump around. Pressing X will throw a boomerang-like platform on which you can stand. However, creating another platform destroys the previously created one - even if you're currently standing on it! So be careful and think about your moves before jumping into danger. And don't worry if you get stuck - you can always use a hint to show you the order of the moves. There are 24 fun levels and cleverly designed puzzles to make you scratch your head!Ledge Throw is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Platform Countdown, Hop Warp, Plactions, Jumping Clones, Big Tall Small, Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer You can play Ledge Throw for free on Poki.Ledge Throw can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ledge Throw. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.