Hockey Stars is a 1v1 hockey game where you must duke it out as your favourite country to beat your opponent! The aim of the game is pretty simple, score in their goal before they score in yours! Jump around for some extra power and charge forward into towards the enemies goal! Want to challenge your friend to a game? There's local multiplayer so you can play against your friend! Can you become the hockey champion?

Website: poki.com

