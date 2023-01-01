Perfect Dunk is a sports game with realistic bounce physics and addictive basketball experience. Shooting hoops has never been this easy and relaxing: All you have to do is hold down the button and aim to get the ball right through the net. Make chain combos, wall bounces and try to increase your score in exciting ways to play this game your way. Can your friends beat your score in Perfect Dunk? Share this game with them and find out!Hold down your left mouse button and move the cursor around to aim. Release to shoot.Perfect Dunk is created by QKY Games. Play their other games Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, Arrower and Neon War on Poki!

