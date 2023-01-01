Flipper Dunk is a skill game developed by QKY Games. In this game, you'll use your flippers to send the orange ball flying and rack up as many points as possible. Your goal is to not let the ball get past your flippers, and try to score as many points as you can before the time runs out. This game is much more fun when you share the game with your friends and compare your scores!Use the left and right arrow keys to use the flippers.Flipper Dunk is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games Hero Rescue, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War on Poki!

Website: poki.com

