Arrower is a block puzzle game where your objective is to slide the block with the arrow to the block marked with yellow. While this seems like an easy task, there are certain types of blocks that are designed to complicate the level such as direction changers and red blocks. Standing on the former can be used to change your slide direction while the latter can create a roadblock. Examine the level design carefully and plan your moves like you're playing a game of chess, and you will succeed at this game. Arrower will challenge you and entertain you at the same time. Can you finish all the levels as fast as a shooting arrow?Use your left mouse button to click on the arrow to slide it all the way to the pointed direction.Arrower is created by QKY Games. Play their other games Perfect Dunk, Avoid Dying, Pocket Hockey, Fire Road and Neon War on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Arrower. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.