Ragdoll Fall is a skill game created by QKY Games. In this game, your objective is to smash our ragdoll hero on the platforms on the bottom of the screen. Every time the hero ricochets, you earn points. Aim smart and make sure your hero doesn't fall off the gaps. Go ahead and share Ragdoll Fall with your friends to compare your high scores!Click or tap on the screen to smash the hero on the columns at the bottom. Be careful and aim well, otherwise you will fall into the pit!Ragdoll Fall is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Cannon Strike, Flipper Dunk, Hero Rescue, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War

Website: poki.com

