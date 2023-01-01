Hero Rescue is a skill game developed by QKY Games. In this game, you are in charge of controlling a rescue helicopter. Click or tap on the screen to lift the rescue chopper up. Pilot the chopper skillfully and rescue civilians from a wildfire. You get more stars if you don't leave anyone behind. Can you finish Hero Rescue without any casualties?Click or tap on the screen to lift the rescue chopper up.Perfect Dunk is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hero Rescue. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.