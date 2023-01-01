Power Light is a thinking game developed by QKY Games. In this game, you'll fix all unconnected wires which can transfer power to the bulb from the battery and complete all the puzzles to have fun. This game is much more fun when you share the game with your friends and compare your scores!Tap or click on the tiles to rotate them and connect the power sources.Power Light is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Cannon Strike, Flipper Dunk, Hero Rescue, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War

Website: poki.com

