Avoid Dying is an archery game where you must use your aiming skills to hit the target with an arrow. Your score increases with each successful hit, but missing the target may have dire consequences like a giant booby trap falling over you and crushing you. Share the game with your friends and see who can score the highest in this addictive bow and arrow shooter!Hold down the left mouse button and aim using your cursor.Avoid Dying is created by QKY Games. Play their other games Perfect Dunk, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, Arrower and Neon War on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Avoid Dying. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.