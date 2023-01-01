Pocket Hockey is a skill-based arcade game inspired by the classic air hockey experience. Unlike air hockey which is about having fast reaction skills, Pocket Hockey is about aiming and careful planning. The aiming indicator perpetually oscillates, so all you do is tap at the right moment to get the ball inside the goal. There is no room for mistakes in this game, as failing to score a goal starts it over. Do you have what it takes to play this game until the final level?Use the left mouse button to shoot the ball at the right time.Pocket Hockey is created by QKY Games. Play their other games Perfect Dunk, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Arrower and Neon War on Poki!

Website: poki.com

