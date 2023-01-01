Fire Road is a skill game that puts your reflexes to the test by letting you control the direction of a fast-moving ball in a colorful obstacle course. Tap the screen to change the ball's vertical orientation without hitting any bumps. While hitting bumps cost you the game by putting your fire off, passing through the area between the pairs of rectangular blocks earns you points. Fire Road is the hottest new game by the QKY Games waiting for a hotshot like you to bounce upon the competition!Use your left mouse button or finger to change the ball's direction.Fire Road is created by QKY Games. Play their other games Perfect Dunk, Avoid Dying, Pocket Hockey, Arrower and Neon War on Poki!

Website: poki.com

