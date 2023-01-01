WebCatalogWebCatalog
Dunk Perfect is a 3D sports game created by Ranida Games. In this freestyle slam dunk basketball game, your character aims to jump as high as possible to score three-points and also some points for style! Showcase great slam moves, experience challenging levels, and unlock amazing power-ups to customize your character. Can you earn a perfect score in all of the levels?Jump - Drag left mouse button and releaseRotate - Hold down left or right arrow keysDunk Perfect is created by Ranida Games. This is their first game on Poki!

