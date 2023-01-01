Panda: Bubble Shooter is a bubble shooting puzzle game created by LAK Games. In this game, you are the father of many little pandas and you must save them by clearing all the levels filled with colorful bubbles. Use your aiming skills to burst the matching bubbles and use the various types of power-ups to help you along the way. Earn coins, power-ups, treasure chests and daily rewards and even play the Wheel of Fortune mini-game to make your adventure more interesting. The golden rule of parenthood is not letting your kids stay inside of a bubble, so go ahead and burst it!Hold down the left mouse button or your finger to aim, and release to shoot. Match three or more of the same-colored bubbles to burst them. Use the help of the Long Arrow booster power-up to clear out the most difficult places.Panda: Bubble Shooter is created by LAK Games. Play their other games on Poki: Like a King and Bubble Shooter

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Panda: Bubble Shooter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.