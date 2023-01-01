Bubble Shots is a classic arcade skill game where the objective is to shoot and make disappear as many bubbles as possible. Aim and shoot bubbles, and create groups of more than 3 of the same color to burst them! Use amazing power-ups such as special bubbles and bombs to clear the stage faster. And remember: time is running!Use your mouse to point in the direction you want to shoot, and stack the bubbles in groups of at least 3 of the same color.Point bubble - Hold left click Shoot - Release left clickBubble Shots is created by Bekho Team. Check out some of their other games Golf Champions and Bowling Stars on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bubble Shots. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.