WebCatalogWebCatalog
Fluffy Mania

Fluffy Mania

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Fluffy Mania app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Fluffy Mania is a casual arcade game created by Bekho Team. In this game, your objective is to form chains on fluffy animals on the screen. The longer you can maintain the chain, the more points you will earn. Putting a cute twist on the traditional matching genre, Fluffy Mania is the best game to relax and kill time with.Click and drag to form chains on fluffy animals with the same color. The longer the chain, the more points you earn.Fluffy Mania is created by Bekho Team. Play their other games on Poki: Bowling Stars, Bubble Shots, Free Kick Shooter, 9 Ball Pool and Golf Champions.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fluffy Mania. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

9 Ball Pool

9 Ball Pool

poki.com

Free Kick Shooter

Free Kick Shooter

poki.com

Golf Champions

Golf Champions

poki.com

Bubble Shots

Bubble Shots

poki.com

Wordsmith

Wordsmith

poki.com

Bubbles

Bubbles

poki.com

Jungle Bubble Shooter Mania

Jungle Bubble Shooter Mania

poki.com

Soccer Skills Champions League

Soccer Skills Champions League

poki.com

Kingpin Bowling

Kingpin Bowling

poki.com

Bowling Stars

Bowling Stars

poki.com

100% Golf

100% Golf

poki.com

Bubble Shooter

Bubble Shooter

poki.com