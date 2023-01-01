WebCatalogWebCatalog
Golf Champions

Golf Champions

poki.com

Golf Champions is a golf tournament game like no other! Your goal is to get the ball in the hole as few strokes as possible. Hit the ball with just the right amount of force. This is a game where both playing too safe and too risky will have consequences. Aim to get the highest score you can get & brag to all your friends about your digital golfing skills!Drag the ball to adjust force and direction. Complete the course with as few shots as you can.Drag - Left mouse buttonGolf Champions is created by Bekho Team. This is their first game on Poki!

