Bowling Stars is a realistic bowling game with stunning graphics, smooth controls and customizable items. Choose your favorite ball among more than a dozen styles and hit the bowling alley! You need to aim very carefully, considering the speed at which you throw is directly related to how hard you flick the ball. Go ahead and practice your real-life bowling skills in Bowling Stars! How many strikes were you able to score this time?Control the bowling ball by holding down your cursor or finger, and throw the ball with a flick. Control the Ball - Left Mouse ButtonBowling Stars is created by Bekho Team. Check out their other games Golf Champions and Golf Champions on Poki!

Website: poki.com

