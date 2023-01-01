Smoots Pinball Zombie is a pinball game with local multiplayer support up to four players. It offers a twist to your classic pinball experience by featuring stunning 3D graphics with spooky, but stylish elements. All you have to do is control the flippers on both sides of the table and not drop the ball. This pinball table has many secrets and surprises for you to discover. How high can you go without dropping the ball?Flick the left and right flippers to keep the ball on the table. Flick left - A or Left Arrow Key Flick right - D or Right Arrow Key Shake table - Tab Pause - Escape Start / Use - SpaceSmoots Pinball Zombie was created by Kaneda Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

