SuperBrawl
poki.com
SuperBrawl is a real-time multiplayer platformer game where your objective is to be the last one standing among all the online players. Use various types of weapons, bonuses and shields to defeat all your opponents in this fun-packed, high-impact action game!Jump - X or Up arrow key Shoot - C or Space or Enter Move Left - A or Left arrow key Move Right - D or Right arrow key Scores - Tab Pause - Escape or P Chat - YSuperBrawl is created by Rémi Vansteelandt. This is their first game on Poki!
Website: poki.com
