Temple of Boom
poki.com
Slay monsters to escape from the Temple of Boom! This explosive platform game challenges you to survives waves of deadly attacks. In Campaign mode, you will face ungodly creatures in three temples. In Endless mode, your mission is to kill everything and stay alive! Jump or Double jump - arrow up Move sideways - left/right arrow Pick up weapon - down arrow Shoot - z Switch weapon - x Jump or Double jump - w Move sideways - a/s Pick up weapon - s Shoot - c Switch weapon - v Jump or Double jump - arrow up Move sideways - left/right arrow Pick up weapon - down arrow Shoot - k Switch weapon - lAbout the creator: Temple of Boom is created by Colin Lane Games, a one-man studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane’s other games include b-ball hits Dunkers and dunkers-2, arcade wrestler-games Wrassling and Rowdy Wrestling, multiplayer tower defense game Fortz, sports romp Golf Zero and his latest Big Shot Boxing.
