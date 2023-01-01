WebCatalogWebCatalog
From the creator of Dunkers, Temple of Boom, Golf Zero, and more comes Fortz, the two-player game about destroying your opponent’s base. Use your turret, your wits and a selection of wacky weapons to bring down your enemy! Play Fortz for free with a second player on the same computer for maximum hilarity. This Fortz online version offers a fully-featured level editor for custom carnage, as well as a number of premade levels for you and your friends to destroy each other! It’s time to settle the score – play Fortz on Poki to put an end to any argument between you and a friend! Controls: Player 1: W, A, D - Move (ground) W, S - Aim (turret) D - Shoot S - Place block (ground) Player 2: Up, left, right arrow keys - Move (ground) Up, down arrow keys - Aim (turret) Left arrow key - Shoot Down arrow key - Place block (ground) Tips and tricks: - Don’t forget to regularly reload your turret – it won’t fire if it’s empty! - Check out the level select feature for more interesting block arrangements. About the creator: Fortz is brought to you by Colin Lane Games, based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane is a one-man development outfit that has also created the smash hits Dunkers, dunkers-2, Wrassling, Temple of Boom, and Golf Zero.

