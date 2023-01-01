Base Bros is a online multiplayer game in which you must try and defend your base from waves of invading enemies. Do you have what it takes to take on the flying enemies of another planet with your friend? Team up with your friends and start climbing, building, and shooting to defend your world. Play Base Bros and prove that you're the ultimate defender.WASD - Move S - Shoot/useArrow keys - Move Down arrow - Shoot/useBase Bros is created by Colin Lane Games, a one-man studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane’s other games include dunkers-2, Wrassling, Temple of Boom, Fortz and Golf Zero.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Base Bros. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.