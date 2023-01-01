Knight Brawl is a medieval-themed fighting game where you'll need to prove your worth as the ultimate knight of the kingdom! Created by Colin Lane Games, the game features the flailing physics you know and love from games like Dunkers 2, Rowdy Wrestling, and more. Play Knight Brawl on Poki and rank up coins in challenge, survival, and career mode to unlock more weapons, shields, helmets, armor, and more! Watch out as more and more enemies come to challenge you in Knight Brawl. Controls: Left/right arrow keys - Move Up arrow key - Jump Z - Hit X - Dash About the creator: Knight Brawl is created by Colin Lane Games, based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane’s other games include Dunkers and Dunkers 2, Wrassling, arcade platformer Temple of Boom, multiplayer tower defense game Fortz, and sports romp Golf Zero.

Website: poki.com

