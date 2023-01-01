Moving Truck is a puzzle platform game created by 7Spot Games. In this game, your objective is to reach the goal line with your truck delivering a package. In order to complete a level, you need to steer your truck correctly and avoid damaging your package or you will lose coins. If you drive fast enough you will be able to clear the speed challenge of every level! Don't forget to share Moving Truck with your friends and compare your high scores!Move left/right - A/D or left and right arrow keysAccelerate - W or up arrow keyMoving Truck was created by 7Spot Games. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, Duo Vikings, Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings 3, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2, ZOOM-BE 3, Truck Loader, Truck Loader 4, and Truck Loader 5

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Moving Truck. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.