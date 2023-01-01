Truck Loader is a classic puzzle game where you have to load cargo onto a truck with your forklift. Boxes are spread across levels, and you have to collect them and load up the truck to complete the level. Some levels are easy and you are just driving around to collect the boxes, but as you proceed in the game the levels become harder. Perform special moves or follow sequences to solve the puzzle and complete the level. You can now play the Truck Loader series on your desktop or mobile device for free on Poki!Move left/right - A/DJump - WPick up boxes - Point and click with your mouseTruck Loader was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. They have other great puzzle and platform games on Poki: Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, Duo Survival 3, Duo Vikings, Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings 3, Truck Loader 2, Truck Loader 3, Truck Loader 4, Truck Loader 5, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2 and ZOOM-BE 3

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Truck Loader. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.