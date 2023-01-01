WebCatalogWebCatalog
Truck Loader 3

Truck Loader 3

poki.com

Truck Loader 3 is a puzzle game where you have collect the cargo and load them onto a truck. You're driving a forklift to collect all the boxes that are spread all over the level. Collect all boxes to complete the level. Sometimes it is necessary to press buttons, pull levers and a lot more, to find the right ways to collect the cargo. Can you complete every level in Truck Loader 3?Move left/right - A/DJump - WPick up boxes - Aim and tap/clickTruck Loader 3 was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. They have other addictive games on Poki: Duo Vikings 3, Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2 and ZOOM-BE 3. They also have truck games like: Truck Loader 2 and Truck Loader 5.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Truck Loader 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

