Truck Loader 4 is a classic puzzle game where you have to load cargo onto a truck with your forklift. Boxes are spread across levels and you have to collect them and load up the truck to complete the level. Some levels are easy and you are just driving around to collect the boxes, but as you proceed in the game the levels become harder and you need to perform special moves or follow sequences to complete the levels.Move left/right - A/D Jump - W Pick up boxes - Point and click with your mouse.Truck Loader 4 was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. Try to also complete Truck Loader 5 on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Truck Loader 4. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.