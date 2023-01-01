Duo Vikings 2 is a 2-player cooperative game by 7Spot Games. In the second instalment in the Duo Vikings series, our two Viking buddies continue their journey through exploring more obstacle-filled castles and carefully designed levels. You can play alone, but it's much more exciting to play with a friend solve all of the puzzles together. Step on triggers, open doors, activate elevators, and smash breakable objects. Solve your way through these stunning halls and earn your place in Valhalla.Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysJump - W or Up arrow keyHit/Use - S or Down arrow keyDuo Vikings 2 was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. They have other collaborative games on Poki: Duo Vikings, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2 and ZOOM-BE 3. They also have truck games like: Truck Loader 4 and Truck Loader 5.

