ZOOM-BE 3 is the latest sequel to the cooperative journey where you lead two zombie besties through obstacle-filled levels and solve the problems they face on the way. Pick up all the stars, avoid getting caught by the guards and complete ZOOM-BE 3 with flying colors. Make sure to wear all the skin and accessory combinations to enhance the fun! Some friendships last a lifetime, but some last longer.Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keys Jump - W or Up arrow key Kick - S or Down arrow keyZOOM-BE 3 was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. Play their other entertaining games for free on Poki: Duo Vikings, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2 and Truck Loader 5

