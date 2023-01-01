WebCatalogWebCatalog
Duo Survival

Duo Survival

poki.com

Duo Survival is a 2-player cooperative game by 7Spot Games where you help two apocalypse survivors escape from the zombies through obstacle-filled levels. Join this duo of brave adventurers and enter a post-apocalyptic world full of hungry zombies. Play with a friend and solve exciting puzzles, step on buttons, open doors, activate elevators... and lead the characters to the cure for the virus. This is your last chance: Decide the fate of humanity in Duo Survival!Move - AD or Left/Right arrow keysJump - W or Up arrow keyKick/Throw bottle - S or Down arrow keyDuo Survival was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. Play their other entertaining games for free on Poki: Duo Vikings, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2, ZOOM-BE 3 and Truck Loader 5

