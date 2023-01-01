WebCatalogWebCatalog
Tumble Wrestling is a fighting game created by Gruffazilla. Start your wrestling career with one of the pixel art characters from the extensive roster and embark on this physics-based, action-packed journey. There is a variety of wrestlers to chose from, each with a pro wrestling signature move that can be used to weaken or KO your opponent. Use power slams, irish whips, elbow drops, atomic drops, pile drivers and moves off the ropes to earn that win! You can even upgrade your fighters with the money you've earned. Go ahead and jump in the ring!Try to get your opponent out of the ring using the movement keys.Fight - WASD or Arrow keysTumble Wrestling is created by Gruffazilla. This is their first game on Poki!

