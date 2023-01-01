School Bus Demolition Derby
poki.com
School Bus Demolition Derby is a 3D destruction derby simulator with a twist. Choose one of the many school buses and start competing in various demolition derby events across the world. Unlock upgradeables, new engines and paint jobs using the currency you've earned destroying other vehicles. The physics are very realistic in this game, so try to aim for the other buses' sides to make the most impact. Are you ready to school your opponents?Drive - WASD keysNitro - Space keySchool Bus Demolition Derby is created by Destruction Crew. Check out their other games Rocket Soccer Derby and Demolition Derby Crash Racing on Poki!
