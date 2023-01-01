WebCatalogWebCatalog
Mad Cars Racing and Crash is a 3D car simulation game where you must prove your driving skills in 12 unique race tracks. Compete against bots and collect stars for completing races successfully. You can use your stars to unlock new vehicles. In addition to your stars, you can earn money to spend on customizing and enhancing your car to better suit your play style. There are 35 vehicles, 60 racetracks, two-player mode, a free drive area, and a battlefield area. You can use an armored car, truck, fire truck, monster truck, racing cars, working machine, and many more. Don't forget to activate nitro to accelerate and do what it takes to win the race! Do you have what it takes to be the best driver in town?Mad Cars Racing and Crash was created by AYN Games. They make realistic 3D racing and driving games. Play their other game on Poki: Cyber Cars Punk Racing

