Blocky Cars is a 3D online vehicle shooter game created by Full HP ltd. In Blocky Cars, you can do everything you've imagined doing in a digital car: Drive, race, shoot, and crash into other players in colorfully designed arenas. You will even earn in-game money by doing so. With your earnings, you can buy various types of chests to unlock futuristic cars, awesome tanks, powerful guns, walking robots, gorgeous skins, and much more! There are also different game modes such as multiplayer deathmatch, capture the flag, team battle, race mode, and even an FPS mode where you can enjoy a car-free shooting experience. Don't take our word for it, jump aboard and try it yourself. Blocky Cars encapsulates cars, creativity and chaos in one fun package.Move - WASD or Arrow keys Shoot - Left mouse buttonBlocky Cars was created by Full HP ltd. They have other addictive and fun games on Poki: Fury Wars, Mad GunZ and Run and Gun.

Website: poki.com

