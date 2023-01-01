Fury Wars is a multiplayer action shooting game created by Full HP Ltd. Assemble a team of colorful characters with an immensely interesting arsenal of weapons, fight against the opponent party at stunning locations, earn money to enhance your equipment and keep winning! The popular game modes such as "Escort", "Golden Rush" and "Deathmatch" offer fast-paced competitive action against real players. Fury Wars is unlike any other multiplayer battle games. Go ahead and check it out!Move - WASD or Arrow keysAttack - Left mouse buttonSpecial Attack - Space barFury Wars was created by Full HP Ltd. You can play their other online action/shooting games at Poki: Mad GunZ, Battle Forces, Blocky Cars and Run and Gun.

Website: poki.com

