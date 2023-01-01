Raft Wars 2 is an action-packed shooting game created by Martijn Kunst as the sequel to the hit game Raft Wars. Simon and his brother return from a well-deserved holiday only to find a water park on top of where they've hidden their buried treasure. Now they're on a mission to put the water park out of business so they can get get back their gold! Ruin waterslides, pools, lifeguards, security guards, and more to get your treasure back! Earn coins by making strategic shots in order to unlock grenades, rockets, and raft upgrades.Originally built in Flash, Raft Wars 2 was converted to HTML5 so you can now play the game right on any desktop or mobile device.Mouse - Click and draw to shootRaft Wars 2 is created by Martijn Kunst and TinyDobbins, based in the Netherlands. They are also the creators of Raft Wars and Raft Wars Multiplayer.

Website: poki.com

