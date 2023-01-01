Cursed Treasure 2 is the second instalment in the Cursed Treasure series, created by Iryisoft. Cursed Treasure 2 is a tower defense game where you play as an evil overlord. Protect your gems from waves of heroes with, awesome upgradable towers, new skills, and devastating spells in as much as 15 new levels! Replay levels to get "brilliant" scores, and unlock many new skills!In a tower defense game, waves of enemies come to attack your castle. You have to build towers with special abilities to defend your castle and your treasures. Use your mouse to choose which towers you want to build and where you want to place them.Cursed Treasure 2 was created by IriySoft, and is the second installment to the Cursed Treasure series, which also consists of Cursed Treasure and Cursed Treasure Level Pack.

