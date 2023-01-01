IZOWAVE - Build and Defend is a strategy game offering a survival challenge against relentless waves of attacks in an expansive open world! Select your map and mode, embarking on an adventure alongside your assistant, facing increasingly powerful enemies and attacks. Build towers to attack, generators for resources, walls for defense, ammunition to reload ammo, boosters to increase tower efficiency, and more. Upgrade your and your assistant's stats, explore to collect gems, and save your progress at any point you want! How long can you last in the dangerous world?

Website: poki.com

