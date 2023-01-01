King Rugni is a tower defense game created by Ravalmatic. This game puts you in the boots of a wacky dwarf monarch. Deploy your towers on the field and create an impregnable defense system. There are unlockable and upgradeable towers, lots of different enemies, 5 different areas, and 30 levels. Are you ready for this exciting adventure, your grace?Click on the turrets to activate them.King Rugni is created by Ravalmatic. Play their other games for free on Poki: Merge Cakes, foot-chinko, Cricket Hero, Battleships Armada, Mafia Billiard Tricks and basket-champ

