You sunk my battleship! Or did I sink yours? Find out in Battleships Armada on Poki! It’s the classic Battleship game reimagined for web. Select your positions wisely and then choose your targets carefully in order to sink your opponent's ships first. Play against the computer in easy, normal, or hard mode. Play Battleships Armada on Poki for the ultimate in nautical warfare fun. Controls: Click to set up ships and choose missile targets About the creator: Battleships Armada is created by Ravalmatic, based in Barcelona, Spain. They are also the creator behind Foot Chinko, Basket Champs, Junior Chess, and Magikmons.

