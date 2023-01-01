Classic Minesweeper is created by Ravalmatic. Are you ready for your new career as a mine defuser? Take a soft start with an easy small board, and once you’re familiar with the mechanics, move on to tougher boards that are flooded with dozens of mines. The tiles you click will show your current proximity to the nearest mine with a number. With that information, think carefully about your move and try not to blow up!The tiles you click will show your current proximity to the nearest mine. Keep clicking on the tiles until you've cleared the board of mines.Classic Minesweeper is created by Ravalmatic. Play their other games for free on Poki: Merge Cakes, foot-chinko, Cricket Hero, Battleships Armada, Mafia Billiard Tricks and basket-champ

Website: poki.com

