Refuge Solitaire is a card game created by Ravalmatic. This game offers the 2-deck variation of the classic solitaire experience. Sort the outer piles to the 8 decks in the middle, 4 of them in the order King to 2, and the other deck from Ace to King. In addition, you can move the cards in the tableaus on top of another as long as it has the same suit and is one lower or higher than the current value of the card to reach other cards.Drag the cards using your left mouse button or finger and drop them to their appropriate slot.Refuge Solitaire is created by Ravalmatic. Play their other games for free on Poki: Merge Cakes, foot-chinko, Cricket Hero, Battleships Armada, Mafia Billiard Tricks and Basket Champs

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Refuge Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.