Maze Speedrun

Maze Speedrunner is an arcade game created by Ravalmatic. In this game, you are on a time trial to find your way out of a maze. Move your character through the obstacles and try to find the right path before the time runs out. Each pixel traveled towards the maze exit point will add up to your score. Each time you have to unravel your path your score will decrease. There are score and time bonuses that will extend your lifeline. Will you find the ultimate exit from the labyrinth or will you get stuck forever with our rewarding maze solving puzzles?Tap or click to move your character around the maze.Maze Speedrunner is created by Ravalmatic. Play their other games for free on Poki: Chess Grandmaster, Merge Cakes, foot-chinko, Cricket Hero, Battleships Armada, Mafia Billiard Tricks and Basket Champs

Website: poki.com

