Mafia Billiard Tricks is a billiards game created by Ravalmatic. This game can teach you how to play billiards in the best way possible. It starts with a few easy lessons and then you can play actual games against opponents. If you want, you can even continue to intermediate and harder lessons which you have to unlock by defeating the the first opponents you'll face!Use your mouse to aim. Pay attention to the helping lines as they show how your ball will bounce of. After aiming you click and drag your stick back to define the power of the shot.Ravalmatic is a game studio from Spain. They make fun classic games such as Battleships Armada, Junior Chess and Basket Champs.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mafia Billiard Tricks. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.