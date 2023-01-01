Like a King is a tower defense and deck-building game created by LAK Games. You are a king who must battle other kings using and combining the units in your collection of cards. Each card is a unique unit you can use on the battlefield. Some of them attack the enemy, but some of them mine gold and even lay out traps for the enemy unit. Complete quests, build a strong deck, and most importantly, strategize wisely to be the one true king that stands!Tap on the empty tile to spawn a unit. Draw a line from the unit to the enemy unit you want to attack. Revise your tactics and destroy all enemy units before your units are destroyed.Like a King is created by LAK Games. Play their other game on Poki: Panda: Bubble Shooter

Website: poki.com

